Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Shah, Scindia, Nadda arrive at PM Modi’s residence

Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet Wednesday is expected to undergo a much-anticipated reshuffle, its first since its 2019 election victory. The announcement is likely to be made between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM this evening.
The reshuffle is likely to see the entry of several new faces, with the BJP expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers. Though there is no official confirmation of the reshuffle, the arrival of BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane in Delhi on Tuesday was widely seen as an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council.
Sources said JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and RCP Singh; R K Ranjan Singh (Manipur BJP); Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal); Hina Gavit (Maharashtra) and A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka) are also among those reportedly called to the capital. BJP allies Apna Dal and LJP are expected to find representation, too.
Moreover, the setting up of a new Ministry to “strengthen” the co-operative movement, the appointment of four new Governors and the transfer of four others Tuesday, has set the stage for the much-anticipated expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.
Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, a number of leaders, many of whom are likely to be inducted as ministers, arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him.
Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.
BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to be there. Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated, the sources said. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. (PTI)
While there was no official word, multiple sources confirmed that the first reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term is slated for Wednesday evening.
The BJP headquarters was abuzz with names of those who have been summoned to the capital, an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council. Read the full report here.