Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Shah, Scindia, Nadda arrive at PM Modi’s residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet Wednesday is expected to undergo a much-anticipated reshuffle, its first since its 2019 election victory. The announcement is likely to be made between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM this evening.

The reshuffle is likely to see the entry of several new faces, with the BJP expected to give coalition partners more room in the Council of Ministers. Though there is no official confirmation of the reshuffle, the arrival of BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane in Delhi on Tuesday was widely seen as an indication that they could be inducted into the new Council.

Sources said JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and RCP Singh; R K Ranjan Singh (Manipur BJP); Shantanu Thakur (West Bengal); Hina Gavit (Maharashtra) and A Narayanaswamy (Karnataka) are also among those reportedly called to the capital. BJP allies Apna Dal and LJP are expected to find representation, too.

Moreover, the setting up of a new Ministry to “strengthen” the co-operative movement, the appointment of four new Governors and the transfer of four others Tuesday, has set the stage for the much-anticipated expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.