PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting

As the nation entered the ‘Unlock 1‘ phase following a two-month strict coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Monday. This is the first meeting of the Cabinet after the ruling NDA government completed the first year of its second term in office.

The Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also expected to have separate meetings. The meeting comes on the backdrop of the GDP growth slowing to 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter and the border standoff with China.

There were 8,392 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 230 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing India’s tally to 190,535 on Monday.

PM Modi had chaired a cabinet meeting on March 25 at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

