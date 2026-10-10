PM Modi: Bypoll results show people have deep-rooted connect with BJP-NDA

EVEN AS INDIA bloc MPs took their demand to sack Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to President Droupadi Murmu’s doorstep, the bypoll results for five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat announced on Friday came as a shot in the arm for the ruling NDA alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people for the “added strength” that the BJP-led alliance received in the form of the people’s mandate.

“Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA,” he said in a post on X.

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“I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hard work of our party karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition alliance, and especially Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the NDA’s victories in the by-elections of West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, as well as the recent municipal elections in Rajasthan and Tripura indicate that “the people have completely rejected the INDI Alliance”.

“Despite the lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda of Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance, the BJP is winning one election after another under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” Shah said in a post on X.

“Having lost their public base, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognized this character of theirs. That is why, once again, they have expressed their unwavering faith in the BJP by giving it a resounding mandate” he added, congratulating the Chief Ministers of the respective states.

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BJP president Nitin Nabin, expressing gratitude to “janata janardan” for the “spectacular victory”, said: “The spectacular victory of BJP on the Nandigram and Rajnagar Assembly seats in West Bengal and the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, along with the triumph of our ally party AINRC on the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in Puducherry, has once again proven that the people of the country stand firmly with the politics of development and good governance under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

“Those who were trying to mislead the countrymen have once again been given a resounding response by the people through their votes” he said.

Adding the BJP’s victory on eight Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha seats to the list of achievements, the party’s national general secretary Smriti Irani termed it the “victory of democracy over mobocracy and deceitocracy”.

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All 10 Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh — eight from the BJP and two from the Samajwadi Party — were declared elected unopposed on Friday.

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“The unanimous election of BJP’s 8 Rajya Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, along with the NDA’s victories in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency of Assam, the Nandigram and Rajnagar Assembly constituencies of West Bengal, and the Thattanchavadi Assembly constituency of Puducherry, reflect the people’s faith in the democratic process,” she stated.