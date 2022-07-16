PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate the 296 km four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway. The expressway, which has been built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, will connect Chitrakoot with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah.

“Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday. “At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity.”

The prime minister previously laid a foundation stone for the project in February 2020. The expressway was completed in a record 28 months – 8 months ahead of its deadline, the government said.

The four-lane expressway, which can be expanded to six lanes later, will cover six districts — Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur — before terminating at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand.

The expressway is expected to give a major boost to economic development in the region. “The project is significant as the government has ambitious plans to boost the economic activity of the Bundelkhand region with this expressway project. In the next step, the government plans to develop industrial hubs along the expressway in Banda and Jalaun districts,” an official said,