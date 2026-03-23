‘Be prepared to face long-term impacts of West Asia war’: PM Modi in Parliament | Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Exhorting Indians to be be “prepared to face the long-term impact of the West Asia war,” Prime Minister Narendra Monday addressed the Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session. He informed the House about the measures that the government has taken since the conflict in West Asia triggered a global energy crisis and called the situation “worrisome”.

Trade along the Strait of Hormuz – the conduit for a fifth of global energy supplies – came to a grinding halt after the conflict began on February 18.

Here are some key moments from his speech:

Situation in West Asia worrisome

PM Modi said that the situation in West Asia is worrisome and that the crisis created by the war has left a negative impact on the world economy and people. The war has set unprecedented challenges for India too, he noted.