PM Narendra Modi: World’s eyes on India’s Budget amid uncertainty in global economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said not just the country, but the entire world was looking forward to India’s budget amid uncertainty in the global economy. Addressing reporters ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wedneseday, February 1 “will not only fulfil people’s hopes and aspirations, but also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India”

“As the Budget Session begins today, credible voices from the world of finance have brought a positive message, a ray of hope and have ushered in enthusiasm,” PM Modi said.

“Tomorrow, (Sitharaman) will be presenting another Budget to the country. In today’s global circumstances, not just India, but the whole world has its eyes on India’s Budget. In this uncertain (damadol) global economy, India’s Budget will not only fulfil people’s hopes and aspirations but also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India. I trust that Niramala ji will try her best to fulfil all these expectations,” PM Modi said.

Parliament Budget Session | Follow live updates here

PM Modi called President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden address to Parliament “a matter of pride for our Constitution. It is an occasion of respect for women and tribals of the country.”

He invited members of the Opposition to engage in dialogue over policy-making during the session. “Under the Bharatiya Janata Party, there has been only one goal of the NDA government, one idea behind our work ethic: ‘India first, citizen first’.”

“Taking this idea forward, in this Budget Session, “takraar bhi rahegi, lekin takreer bhi toh honi chahiye” (there will be confrontation but dialogue should go on). I believe our friends in the Opposition will put their matters forward after careful deliberation,” PM Modi added.

“Parliament will deliberate on policy-making and reach a conclusion that will benefit the whole country,” he said.