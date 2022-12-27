scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, family members injured in car accident in Mysuru

Prahlad Modi was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV when the incident happened.

All passengers, including the driver, were taken to the JS Hospital in Mysuru.
Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained injuries after his car met with an accident near Karnataka’s Mysuru Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place near Kadkola, 13km away from Mysore. Prahlad was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to Bandipura in an SUV when it hit a divider.

The front part of the vehicle suffered heavy damage. (Express photo)

All passengers, including the driver, were taken to the JS Hospital in Mysuru.

Prahlad Modi’s grandson has sustained minor injuries to his head. However, he is out of danger.

Visuals circulating on Twitter showed heavy damage to the front part of the car and the vehicle being moved away by a bulldozer.

Meanwhile, senior police officials have reached the spot of accident.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:35 IST
