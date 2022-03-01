PM Modi briefs President Kovind about situation in Ukraine

A day after the Centre decided to send four Union Ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to supervise the evacuation of thousands of Indian students who are stuck in the cities and at the border points, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apprised President Ram Nath Kovind about the situation.

Sources said Modi met Kovind Tuesday morning and briefed him on various issues, including Ukraine.

After a series of high-level meetings chaired by Modi over the last two days, the government decided to ramp up its efforts in getting back the thousands of Indians, most of whom are medical students, back from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week. Intense fighting is ongoing in two of the largest cities of the country, capital Kyiv and Kharkhiv.

While the progress of Russian forces has been stalled by the resolute fight put up by Ukrainian forces and civilians, Russian might can overwhelm Ukrainian response eventually.

The government Monday announced under Operation Ganga new flights to evacuate not only Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine – many of whom are not being allowed to cross the border into neighbouring nations like Poland or Romania — but also citizens of neighbouring nations.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri is heading to Hungary; Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is going to Slovakia. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia will look at Romania and Moldova; while Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V K Singh will reach Poland to manage the evacuation.

They are visiting these countries as Special Envoys of the Indian government.

India also announced that it will send relief aid to Ukraine as a humanitarian gesture.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Monday that the “entire government machinery is working round-the-clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure”.

Modi also spoke to Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca of Romania and Prime Minister Eduard Heger of the Slovak Republic, two of the neighbouring countries from where India is planning evacuation operations. Statement about the conversations mentioned that Modi “stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations,” – a language first articulated at the UN Security Council, aimed at Russia’s actions in Ukraine.