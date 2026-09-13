On Day 2 of BRICS Summit, PM Modi warns against ‘weaponisation’ of critical minerals

06

"We have emphasised the need to maintain a balance between human development and the environment. This is the foundation of sustainability. It is also our responsibility towards future generations. In this direction, we have made progress on several initiatives. We have established the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids & Energy Storage. This will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient and accessible. The Centres of Excellence on Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture will connect traditional knowledge with modern science. The principles developed for community-based climate adaptation will make indigenous knowledge an important foundation for climate action."