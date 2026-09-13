On Day 2 of BRICS Summit, PM Modi warns against ‘weaponisation’ of critical minerals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to enhance resilience among BRICS nations during his closing remarks at the summit, and warned that the weaponisation of critical minerals could create hurdles for common growth.
“The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi said at the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.
"Under India's presidency, we have focused all our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win collaboration."
"Today, the number of tensions in the world is continuously increasing, and they are having a very negative and widespread impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters and supply chain disruptions have shown that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to one region."
"Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on strengthening resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally important to identify challenges in time, prepare for them and take immediate action. With this approach, an integrated BRICS early warning system has been agreed upon for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. For disaster management, early warning data integration guidelines have been prepared. The BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient."
"Under innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. To promote innovative and scalable solutions, we have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers. Through this network, AI, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology."
"India has used the BRICS platform to advance friendship, participation and cooperation. Our effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation does not remain limited to governments alone. Our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens should also become active participants in it. Through BRICS Connect, we have promoted skills, women's participation in the workforce, social security and capacity building. To connect small entrepreneurs with knowledge, finance and new markets, we have initiated the BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal. The BRICS Urban Mobility Hub has been established to facilitate the sharing of best practices among our cities."
"We have emphasised the need to maintain a balance between human development and the environment. This is the foundation of sustainability. It is also our responsibility towards future generations. In this direction, we have made progress on several initiatives. We have established the BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids & Energy Storage. This will help make our clean energy systems more reliable, efficient and accessible. The Centres of Excellence on Agroecology and Regenerative Agriculture will connect traditional knowledge with modern science. The principles developed for community-based climate adaptation will make indigenous knowledge an important foundation for climate action."