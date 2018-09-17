Tamil Nadu: BJP gifts gold ring to baby born on PM Modi’s birthday

The gold ring was presented to the newborn by BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/Tamilisai Soundararajan) The gold ring was presented to the newborn by BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/Tamilisai Soundararajan)

As part of its celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday, the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP gifted a gold ring to a baby born at a primary health centre on Monday. The gold ring was presented to the newborn by BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan at the government-run PHC at Purasawalkam in Central Chennai.

In Assam too, BJP spokesperson Pramod Swami celebrated the PM’s birth anniversary by felicitating a Class VIII student of LOG Hindi High School in Guwahati. Neha Mandal, who shares the same birth date with PM Modi, was given a bunch of roses along with the Bhagwad Gita.

Visited the grand old primary health centre the locality of Purasawalkam. Gifted gold Rings to children born today on the birthday of Hon’ble PM and gifted baby gift packs to all babies in the hospital.starting from this programme other service activities and programs continues. pic.twitter.com/sy8wtc0Og4 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) September 17, 2018

Soundararajan also gave away gift packs to some other babies born at the facility in the past few days. The Tamil Nadu BJP unit had earlier announced that it would present gold rings to all babies born at the centre on Monday. However, only one baby was born at the facility.

“I presented a gold ring to one child (born Monday). We also presented gift packs to other 17-18 newborns,” PTI quoted Soundararajan as saying. The party state unit also distributed welfare aid to several people to mark the PM’s birthday.

