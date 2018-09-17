Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Tamil Nadu: BJP gifts gold ring to baby born on PM Modi’s birthday

Tamil Nadu: BJP gifts gold ring to baby born on PM Modi’s birthday

In Assam too, BJP spokesperson Pramod Swami celebrated the PM's birth anniversary by felicitating a Class VIII student of LOG Hindi High School in Guwahati.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 6:43:11 pm
Narendra Modi birthday, Gold ring gift to baby, BJP gifts gold ring to baby, Baby born on modi's birthday, Child born on Modi's birthday, Tamil Nadu, Tamil nadu, news, Indian express news The gold ring was presented to the newborn by BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Twitter/Tamilisai Soundararajan)

As part of its celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday, the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP gifted a gold ring to a baby born at a primary health centre on Monday. The gold ring was presented to the newborn by BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan at the government-run PHC at Purasawalkam in Central Chennai.

In Assam too, BJP spokesperson Pramod Swami celebrated the PM’s birth anniversary by felicitating a Class VIII student of LOG Hindi High School in Guwahati. Neha Mandal, who shares the same birth date with PM Modi, was given a bunch of roses along with the Bhagwad Gita.

Soundararajan also gave away gift packs to some other babies born at the facility in the past few days. The Tamil Nadu BJP unit had earlier announced that it would present gold rings to all babies born at the centre on Monday. However, only one baby was born at the facility.

“I presented a gold ring to one child (born Monday). We also presented gift packs to other 17-18 newborns,” PTI quoted Soundararajan as saying. The party state unit also distributed welfare aid to several people to mark the PM’s birthday.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Watch Now
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Buzzing Now
Advertisement