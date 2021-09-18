After 2.5 crore vaccinations record, ‘a political party got fever’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was an “emotional” day for him as the country administered over 2.5 crore vaccines in single day on the occasion of his 71st birthday. “Birthdays come and go but I have been away from such things. But yesterday was emotional for me. It has become an unforgettable occasion for me,” Modi said.

In a virtual interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries in Goa, Modi appreciated the efforts of the doctors and medical staff who have been working relentlessly since the last year in combating the coronavirus pandemic. “With your efforts, India has created a world record of administering over 2.5 crore vaccines in a single day, a feat not even the most powerful nations have achieved,” he said.

#WATCH | “Y’day was a very emotional day for me…With the efforts of all of you, it became a very special day for me..,” says PM Narendra Modi while addressing healthcare workers & vaccine beneficiaries of Goa India administered over 2.5 crore vaccinations y’day in a single day pic.twitter.com/F4OeHj5fO7 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Taking a dig at a ‘political party,’ without naming it, the Prime Minister said that sometimes beneficiaries get side effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, “but after 2.5 crore people were inoculated yesterday, at 12 am last night, a political party experienced fever.”

“We saw how the nation kept looking at CoWIN dashboard yesterday. Over 15 lakh vaccinations per hour, over 26,000 vaccinations every minute, and over 425 people were administered vaccines each second yesterday,” Modi added.

PM Modi also appreciated the efforts of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in accomplishing 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose of Covid vaccines in the state. “Goa is playing important role in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive – Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine. In the past few months, Goa fought bravely against heavy rainfall, cyclone and flood, under the leadership of Sawant,” he added.

As per provisional data till midnight, 2,50,10,390 vaccine doses in all were administered Friday — taking the cumulative number to 79.33 crore vaccinations. With Friday’s record vaccinations, 63% of the estimated adult population has received its first dose while 21% are fully vaccinated.

— with PTI inputs