PM Modi: Bipin Rawat an outstanding officer who served India with great zeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with General Bipin Rawat (L). (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with General Bipin Rawat (L). (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated General Bipin Rawat after he assumed charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), saying he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. “I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, who had on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS, said, “As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development. On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians.”

PM Modi said the move will help India face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. “Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.”

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, CDS Rawat said the country’s armed forces “stay far away from politics” and act only on the directions of the Government in power. In his first interaction with the media after assuming charge as CDS, General Rawat said his primary task is to enhance integration and synergy between the three services — Army, Air Force, Navy.

This is what Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s uniform will look like

“All three services will work as a team. It is not like the CDS will run them. Integration is a priority. We have to achieve more synergy and integration, that is the task. We will also do resource management. 1+1+1 should not become three, it should become five or six. It should be a sum of the whole, it should be more than the sum of the whole,” he said.

General Rawat, who took over as Army Chief on December 31, 2016, will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters, but will not exercise any military command, including over the three service chiefs.

He will head the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in the Ministry of Defence. Work exclusively pertaining to military matters will fall within the purview of the DMA, while the Department of Defence will deal with larger issues pertaining to the defence of the country. The three defence services will fall under the ambit of DMA.

As CDS, General Rawat will have to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/ theatre commands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd