PM Modi: Because right decisions taken at right time, India is in stable position

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of three high throughput labs in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of three high throughput labs in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Announcing goals to conduct 10 lakh tests daily, almost double the current rate, in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three high throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida. These facilities will be able to conduct 10,000 tests a day.

“Together we have to create new health infrastructure and make government and private dispensaries and clinics in every district and village more efficient. The fight against corona in our villages will not be weakened… And with this, we have to keep in mind that our corona warrior should not be a victim to any kind of fatigue. We will also have to work continuously to connect new and retired professionals to the health system,” he said in a virtual announcement.

The labs launched on Monday will conduct testing not just for Covid-19 but also Hepatitis B and C, HIV, dengue and other diseases.

Underlining the enhanced health infrastructure, the PM said Covid testing centres have been ramped up from one in January to 1,300 now. While the country did not have a single PPE kit manufacturer before the pandemic, there are now 1,200 manufacturers producing 5 lakh kits a day, he said. Similarly, India used to be dependent on imports for N95 masks and ventilators, but now produces 3 lakh masks daily and has the capacity to manufacture 3 lakh ventilators a year. Production of medical oxygen cylinders was also scaled up, he said.

“Due to these collective efforts, not only are the lives of people being saved, but the country is going to be the exporter of the things we used to import.”

India now has more than 11,000 Covid facilities and 11 lakh isolation beds, the PM said. The training of paramedics, ASHA workers, ANMs and anganwadi workers is also unprecedented.

“Because the right decisions were taken at the right time in the country, India is in a much more stable position than other countries. Today, the death rate from corona in our country is much less than in big countries. At the same time, the recovery rate here is much higher than other countries and is improving day by day. Today, after being infected with corona in India, the number of cured people is about to reach 10 lakh.”

Until a vaccine or medicine for Covid-19 is found, the use of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation is important during upcoming festivals, he said. “We also have to make sure in this time that poor families do not have more difficulties.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the launch.

India conducted 1.7 crore Covid-19 tests until July 26.

