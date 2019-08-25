On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi reveals how Bear Grylls understood Hindi

Does Bear Grylls understand Hindi? The answer is yes and no. Quashing doubts whether his ‘Man vs. Wild’ episode with Grylls was “edited or shot multiple times” as the two engaged freely in Hindi and English, Prime Minister Narendra said technology helped bridge the communication gap between them.

Advertising

A lot of people wanted how Bear Grylls understood my Hindi. People asked whether it was edited or shot multiple times. Technology acted as bridge between me and him,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat.

Follow Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES

Explaining how Grylls understood him effortlessly while they were engaged in a fast conversation in different languages, Modi said: “Whenever I spoke immediately, there was simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation and Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect about technology.”

The Prime Minister also said that Discovery channel has plans to broadcast the Man vs. Wild episode in 165 countries in local languages as people expressed a desire to know more about him through the show. “I had never thought I would find a certain place in young hearts in this country and the world pays attention to diverse things,” he said.

Advertising

This month’s edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ largely focused on India’s role in meeting environmental challenges including protecting wildlife and ban on plastic usage. “We need to move beyond conservation and think about compassion,” PM Modi said while speaking about the dwindling tiger population across the world.

While talking about the environmental challenges, PM Modi also urged people to participate in cleanliness drives that will be organised to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. In this episode, PM Modi also asked people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’ which is being organised to celebrate the upcoming ‘National Sports Day’ on August 29.