Man vs Wild: No eating of grubs in episode featuring PM Modi, clarifies Bear Grylls

Although Man vs Wild presenter Bear Grylls is often seen eating weird insects and animals, which are otherwise considered unpalatable, there will be “no eating of grubs” in the episode which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to news agency ANI, Grylls said, “PM (Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything.”

Grylls also made it clear that it is not necessary to feed upon wild animals or insects to survive in wild, varieties of herbs and fruits can do the work and since PM had spent his early days in the wild, he was quite comfortable with that.

“In the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that,” he said.

Grylls also said Modi was “very calm” during filming. “Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see… What shone bright for me was his humility,” he said. “PM Modi is a man who cares deeply about the environment. That is why he came on this journey with me. He has actually spent time in the jungle as a younger man and I was surprised how comfortable he was out there and how calm he was,” he added, reported ANI.

Modi is all set to appear on a special episode of the popular wildlife show with Grylls at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India. They will be seen spending time in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Grylls said that the global broadcast will see the “unknown side of PM Modi” as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation.

In a clip released earlier by the makers, Grylls could be seen talking to PM Modi about the dangers of spending time in a wildlife area and how he has to keep ‘the most important man in India’ safe.

(With inputs from ANI)