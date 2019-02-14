Vijay Mallya: Why is PM Modi not instructing banks to accept my loan settlement offer?

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled attack at runaway liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the businessman on Thursday took to Twitter and urged the PM to take his money against the loans extended to his companies. Mallya is currently contesting India’s extradition bid in UK courts.

“The Prime Ministers last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who “ran away” with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative I can only infer that reference is to me,” he tweeted.

In an attempt to send out a message to the Indian government, this time with a direct reference to PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament about bringing back fugitives, Mallya said that he is willing to settle with Indian banks. He was referring to PM Modi’s jibe at economic offenders, while replying to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, a week ago.

Following on from my earlier tweet, I respectfully ask why the Prime Minister is not instructing his Banks to take the money I have put on the table so he can at least claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 14, 2019

He said despite his efforts to reach out to the Indian government, his offer is not being taken for unexplained reasons and this reluctance, he has suggested, could be for political reasons.

He further claimed that he has made the offer before the Karnataka High Court and therefore, it cannot be dismissed. “It is a perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer. The shoe is on the other foot now. Why don’t the Banks take the money lent to KFA ?” he tweeted.

He also hit out at media reports on the Enforcement Directorate’s claim that he hid his wealth. “Am appalled, to say the least at the media reports on the Enforcement Directorate claims that I hid my wealth! If there was hidden wealth how could I put approximately 14,000 crores worth of assets openly in front of Court? Shameful misleading of public opinion but unsurprising,” he tweeted.

Am appalled to say the least at the media reports on the Enforcement Directorate claims that I hid my wealth ! If there was hidden wealth how could I put approximately 14,000 crores worth of assets openly in front of Court ? Shameful misleading of public opinion but unsurprising. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 14, 2019

Less than two months after a UK court ordered fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed the order on February 4 for completing the process. India was quick to “welcome” the decision, with government sources saying that they “await” the early completion of the legal process. Mallya had said he would appeal against the order — he has 14 days to do so.

The 63-year-old businessman is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss. Mallya flew out of India to the UK in March 2016 around the same time, the government says, agencies closed in on him for bank fraud.