PM Modi’s Bangladesh visit cancelled

PM Modi's scheduled visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of novel coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The MEA said it has received a formal notification from Bangladesh that a decision has been taken to defer the public events being organised to mark the occasion.

