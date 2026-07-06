PM Modi backs Nitin Nabin as Kejriwal’s ‘who are you?’ jibe sparks political row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday publicly praised BJP president Nitin Nabin in a seeming response to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘who are you?’ jibe directed at the BJP chief.

Sharing two posts from journalist Piyush Padmakar, Nabin’s former roommate during his academic years, which detailed how he boarded with three other friends while studying in Delhi and depended on public buses to attend college, PM Modi praised Nabin for his “simplicity and openness”.

“This simplicity and openness is a matter of pride for each BJP karyakarta,” the PM said in a post on X.

Refusing to back down, the former Delhi CM responded to the PM. “Thank you for providing information about Nitin ji. Prime Minister ji, the entire country wants to know why those involved in the theft at Shri Ram Mandir, the land scam, and siphoning off commissions in the construction are being protected. When will they receive strict punishment?” Kejriwal posted.