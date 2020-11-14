PM Modi: Ayurveda knowledge needs to be developed as per modern needs

PM Modi greets WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus Friday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined that traditional knowledge of Ayurveda needs to be developed as per modern needs and called upon the country’s research institutes to prepare courses on a par with international scientific standards.

“Being the premium Ayurvedic institute of the country, now you and all of you have the respoprimnsibility to prepare courses on a par with the international scientific standards,” the Prime Minister said, dedicating two future-ready Ayurveda institutes to the nation. These are the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar — conferred the status of Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament —and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur.

The Prime Minister also called upon the Education Ministry and UGC to explore new possibilities with subjects such as Ayurveda Physics and Ayurveda Chemistry. He stressed on the need to bring the knowledge of Ayurveda “out of books, scriptures and home remedies and develop this ancient knowledge as per modern needs”.

“Ayurveda is a heritage of India which extends to well-being of all humanity… traditional knowledge is now enriching other countries as well. Today, the national policy of Brazil includes Ayurveda. Be it Indo-US relations, Indo-German relations, cooperation related to AYUSH and Indian traditional medicine system is increasing continuously,” the Prime Minister said.

He also pointed out the increase in demand of Ayurvedic products during the pandemic.

Director General of World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a video message, praised India’s commitment to the evidence-based promotion of traditional medicines to achieve health-related objectives.

“It is also a matter of great pride for every Indian that the WHO and now the Director-General of WHO has made a very important announcement; WHO has chosen India to establish its Global Center for Traditional Medicine and now work will be done in this direction for the world from India,” the Prime Minister said.

