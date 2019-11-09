PM Modi: Acceptance of Ayodhya verdict reflects our tolerant nature

PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict highlights: In his address to the nation after the Ayodhya verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the Supreme Court had ruled in a historic case while stressing that acceptance of the unanimous ruling reflected “our tolerant nature”.

“World has seen how robust and strong our democracy is. Today’s events will be recorded in history,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said it was a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all. “After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India’s ancient culture and tradition of social harmony,” said PM Modi.

The Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya. Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES