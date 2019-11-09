PM Modi: Acceptance of Ayodhya verdict reflects our tolerant nature
PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict highlighhts: PM Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court order on Ayodhya title suit should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony.
PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict highlights: In his address to the nation after the Ayodhya verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the Supreme Court had ruled in a historic case while stressing that acceptance of the unanimous ruling reflected “our tolerant nature”.
“World has seen how robust and strong our democracy is. Today’s events will be recorded in history,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said it was a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all. “After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India’s ancient culture and tradition of social harmony,” said PM Modi.
The Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya. Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES
Modi on Ayodhya verdict LIVE: In a 5-0 unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Reading out the verdict, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya.
The court said that Nirmohi Akhara, which was granted one-third title by the Allahabad High Court in 2010, does not have a claim to title or even managerial rights. The temple which will be constructed will be managed by the trust.
The court directed the central government to frame a scheme within three months to allocate land for the mosque and forming the temple trust.
'Similar to fall of Berlin Wall': PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict, Kartarpur inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the message of unity coming through the historic Ayodhya verdict and Kartarpur Corridor inauguration was similar to the fall of the Berlin Wall. "Today is November 9, the day when Berlin wall was brought down. Today the Kartarpur Corridor was also inaugurated. Now the Ayodhya verdict, so this date gives us the message to stay united and move forward," PM Modi said in his address to the nation. "Today is the day to forget any bitterness one may have. There is no place for fear, bitterness and negativity in new India," PM Modi further said.
Ayodhya verdict: Today's message is about coming together and living together, says PM
Underscoring the need for communal harmony, PM Modi said the Supreme Court verdict had brought a new dawn. "Today's message is all about coming together and living together to move forward. SC verdict has brought new dawn, now next generation will build new India. Our peace, unity and amity is essential for development of India," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.
Ayodhya verdict: Decision came with the consent of all, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Supreme Court listened to all the sides during the hearing of this case with utmost patience and it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all. "After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India's ancient culture and tradition of social harmony," says PM Modi.
Ayodhya verdict golden chapter in history of Indian judiciary: PM Modi
The Ayodhya verdict is a golden chapter in history of Indian judiciary, says PM Modi in his address to the nation. "The whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered. This case which was going on for decades has concluded finally," PM Modi says.
Ayodhya verdict: World has seen how strong our democracy is, says PM Modi
In his address to the nation after the Ayodhya verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said Supreme Court had ruled in a historic case. "World has seen how strong our democracy is. Today's events will be recorded in history. Acceptance of Ayodhya verdict reflects our tolerant nature," PM Modi said.
PM Modi inaugurated Kartarpur corridor earlier in the day
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, flagging off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims here, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. From the Pakistani side, Prime Minister Imran Khan also formally inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor. Tha inauguration comes days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12. Follow LIVE Updates here
Ayodhya verdict: Why Supreme Court rejected the Allahabad HC order
In reading out its unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court rejected the Allahabad HC judgment on Ayodhya dispute. In its judgment of 2010, the Allahabad High Court had, on a finding that Hindus and Muslims were in joint possession, directed a three-way bifurcation of the disputed site, one third each being assigned to the Muslims, Hindus and Nirmohi Akhara.
The High Court, the Supreme Court has said in its judgment, “adopted a path which was not open to it… (and) granted reliefs which were not the subject matter of the prayers in the suits”.
“The High Court has completely erred in granting relief which lay outside the ambit of the pleadings and the cases set up by the plaintiffs in Suits 3, 4 and 5,” the Supreme Court said. READ MORE
Ayodhya verdict: Why Hindus won claim over both the outer and inner courtyard at disputed site
So, what prompted the Supreme Court to rule in favour of the Hindu side in the decades-old Ayodhya title suit.
In its over 1000-page order, the Supreme Court has said that Hindus have established “a clear case of a possessory title” to the outside courtyard by virtue of “long, continued and unimpeded worship” at the Ram Chabutra and other objects of religious significance.
It has said that according to the Hindu witnesses, the Hindus used to offer prayer to the Kasauti stone pillars placed inside the mosque. “Muslim witnesses have acknowledged the presence of symbols of Hindu religious significance both inside and outside the mosque,” the SC has said. READ MORE
Ayodhya verdict: New Ram Mandir to be managed by trust
For in-depth coverage of the historic Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit don't forget to check out our Explained section where we have given insights into the order of the five-judge Constitution Bench. From why Supreme Court rejected the Allahabad HC judgment on Ayodhya dispute to how Hindus won claim over both the outer and inner courtyard at disputed site, Indian Express goes into the technicalities of the verdict.
Ayodhya verdict: Highlights of Supreme Court order
By the way, in case you have fallen behind on the developments on the Ayodhya verdict, we have got you covered. Here are some of the highlights of the Supreme Court verdict:
* SC says there should be alternate land given to Muslims to make good their loss of a mosque.
* Sunni Wakf Board to be granted 5 acres land in “suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya”.
* Nirmohi Akhara suit barred by limitation and dismissed. Sunni Wakf Board within limitation. Ramlalla Virajman suit is within the limitation period.
* Centre to frame scheme under which it will constitute a trust within three months and hand over inner and outer court to trust.
* SC grants entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla.
Ayodhya verdict not a matter of win or loss for anybody: PM Modi
Here is a quick recap of what PM Modi said after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.
PM Narendra Modi said the verdict should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony. “The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” the PM tweeted.
In a series of tweets, Modi also asserted that the judgment clearly illustrates that everybody is equal before the law. "Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti (devotion to Ram or Rahim), it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of rashtra bhakti (devotion to the country)," he said, adding "the verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody." READ MORE
Ayodhya verdict: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation soon
Welcome to our live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address the nation after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit. Earlier in the day the Supreme Court ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya. Here are the highlights of the Ayodhya verdict