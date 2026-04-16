‘In favour of a rules-based world order’: Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker backs PM Modi’s call for ‘lasting peace’

Emphasising that military conflict cannot resolve problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the world is facing a serious and stressful situation that affects everyone. His comments addressed the situation stemming from the US-Iran war during a joint statement with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who emphasised the need for a “rules-based world order and not a world in which might is right”.

Modi called for “stable, sustainable, lasting peace” in conflict-hit regions, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, and also called for reform of global institutions. He said that it was essential to effectively address growing international challenges and reiterated that eliminating terrorism remains a shared global commitment.

“Today, the world is facing a serious and tense situation, and this issue concerns all of us. In such a condition, India and Austria agree that military confrontations will not lead to a solution. Whether it’s Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to solve growing global challenges, and eliminating terrorism is our shared commitment,” said PM Modi.

Welcoming the Austrian Chancellor’s visit, Modi noted that India is the first destination outside Europe on his current tour, describing it as a reflection of Austria’s strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Key agreements signed after the bilateral talks between the two leaders include an MoU between IIT Delhi and Montan University, the India-Austria Working Holiday Programme, and the expansion of mobility in the nursing sector under the 2023 Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

Important milestone in India-Austria ties

PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the Austrian Chancellor’s visit to India after four decades, calling it an important milestone in bilateral ties. The Prime Minister added that following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations.

“We are pleased that India is your first destination outside Europe. This reflects your strong commitment to your vision and to strengthening India-Austria relations. The Austrian Chancellor’s visit to India after four decades is highly significant. Following the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations,” PM Modi said.

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In his remarks at the joint statement, Stocker, who is on an official visit to India from April 14 to 17, said that the common response to multiple crises must be to build alliances and seek greater partnerships with those who think like us.

“We are living in an age of geopolitical upheaval and disruption. Power centres are shifting and new alliances are being created,” said Stocker, who is on his first visit to Asia.

He added, “Conflicts are becoming more complex. In these circumstances, India is a reliable partner and valued by Austria. Together, we represent an international order in which we can live in freedom and security. We are in favour of a rules-based world order and not a world in which might is right.”

“We need to reduce dependencies and explore new markets,” he said, adding that India is among the biggest trading partners for Austria outside Europe, with trade touching $3 billion.

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Stocker is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi, and is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Economy and Energy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, senior officials and business leaders.