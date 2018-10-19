PM Modi targets Congress, says previous govts were not serious about poverty alleviation

PM Modi visited Maharashtra’s Shirdi Friday where he performed puja at the Saibaba temple. (Twitter/BJP4India) PM Modi visited Maharashtra’s Shirdi Friday where he performed puja at the Saibaba temple. (Twitter/BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday targetted the previous Congress-led governments over its track record on poverty alleviation and said its rival party’s sole objective was to promote the “name of a particular family”.

Modi highlighted the difference between his government and the previous governments saying the current dispensation was “working faster” on development and welfare projects. He was addressing a gathering in Shirdi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, where Governor CV Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

In an apparent reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said, “In the last four years, the government has made serious efforts to provide proper houses to the poor living in shanties. Efforts were made in the past too. But unfortunately, their sole objective was to promote the name of a particular family, instead of empowering the poor by giving them shelter. Their aim was to create a vote-bank.”

कोशिशें पहले भी हुई हैं, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से उनका लक्ष्य गरीबों को घर देकर सशक्त करने के बजाय, एक विशेष परिवार के नाम का प्रचार करना अधिक रहा है। घर अच्छा हो, उसमें शौचालय हो, बिजली हो, पानी हो, गैस का कनेक्शन हो, इस पर पहले कम ही ध्यान दिया गया : पीएम मोदी — BJP (@BJP4India) October 19, 2018

He further said, “The previous regime built only 25 lakh houses for the poor in its last four years of rule, while our government has constructed 1.25 crore houses in the same time span. It would have taken 20 years to construct 1.25 crore houses, had the previous government been still in power.”

पिछली सरकार ने चार साल में कुल 25 लाख घर बनाए थे जबकि हमने चार साल में 1 करोड़ 25 लाख घर बनाए हैं : पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/LV7uwnFep2 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 19, 2018

“Our target is to ensure that there is not a single homeless person in India by 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th years of Independence. We are making serious efforts for the uplift of the poor. The objective of the present government is only the welfare of the poor. Because of this, the poverty alleviation works have expedited,” Modi added.

Praising the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY), PM Modi said it was his government’s endeavour to eradicate poverty and urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to empower their next generations through education, adding: “Those who have got pucca houses under the scheme should also avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.” “You will get my letter. If you submit it to the hospital, you will get a gold card, through which you can avail assistance for hospitalisation of family members. For serious illnesses, Rs 5 lakh per year to each family will be given,” he said.

PM Modi visited Shirdi where he performed puja at the Saibaba temple. He later participated in an event marking the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. Modi also launched development projects worth Rs 475 crore initiated by the temple trust. After this, the prime minister handed over the keys of houses to over 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

