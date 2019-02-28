PM Modi at youth meet: Country will be as progressive as Parliament is productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just concluded responding to a question asked by a young man from Delhi, when one of his staff members, seated on the stage behind Modi’s designated seat, quietly walked up to him and handed him a small chit.

Advertising

The Prime Minister did not react and answered three more questions over the next 10 minutes. But when the compere asked him to address the crowd again — Modi had already delivered a nearly 30-minute long speech — he thanked the crowd and left Vigyan Bhawan, where he had come to present the awards to the winners of the National Youth Parliament.

By the time the Prime Minister left, the news of an IAF jet being shot down had started trickling in. But till then, the mood in the room was energetic without a mention of India’s airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The three national winners of the Youth Parliament spoke on the topic of ‘Connecting India Economically, Culturally and Geographically’ in front of the PM, who was joined by Union Minister of State (independent charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyvardhan Rathore.

Delivering his speech after presenting the awards, Modi launched veiled attacks on the Opposition. He spoke about the importance of a government with a clear majority, and then compared the efficiency of the 16th Lok Sabha — where the BJP had a comfortable majority — to Rajya Sabha’s last session, where it is outflanked by the Opposition.

“The country will be as progressive as the Parliament is productive,” he said, then volunteered to offer a report card of his government’s record. While the Lok Sabha had worked 85 per cent of its time passing 205 Bills, the Rajya Sabha worked for barely 8 per cent, he told the young crowd.

Advertising

He asked the youth to go back to their states and start asking their representatives in the Rajya Sabha questions about their performance.