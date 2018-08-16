PM Modi at Red Fort: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on Wednesday.

When 125 crore countrymen become partners, then each and every citizen joins us in the progress of the country. When 125 crore dreams, 125 crore resolves, 125 crore efforts move in the right direction to attain desired goals, then nothing is unattainable.

***

Today, we can see a sea change in the country, although the country is same, the soil is same, the wind is same, the sky is same, the sea is same, the government offices are same, the files are same, and the decision-making process remains the same. However, the country has been experiencing change for the last four years. A new spirit, new energy, new resolve, new determination and new inspiration is taking the country forward.

Read | Independence Day 2018: PM Modi’s speech underlines he’s acted with pace and purpose, impatient to do more

***

There is a saying in Gujarati — nishan chuk maaf lekin nahi maaf nichu nishan, which means one should have big aims and dreams. But for that, one has to strive hard and be answerable. But if aims are not big, targets are not far-sighted, decisions are also not taken, development comes to a halt. That is why, it is necessary for us to move ahead with big aims and resolve.

***

We are not the kind of people who work in the interest of the party. We are capable of taking tough decisions because national interest is topmost in our priority.

Read | India at 72 — Independence Day Celebrations: A call to help build on the India story

***

Some people have doubts, which is quite natural, but we are determined. Hum makkhan par lakeer nahi, patthar par lakeer kheenchne-waale hai (We don’t promise things lightly, we mean to keep our word). To keep our promises, we have to work hard, we have to plan, and we have to put our heart and soul into fulfilling it.

***

Some people sitting in their drawing rooms used to claim that they will change policies of the government, or influence them in a negative way, (they) have been silenced. Our doors are closed to them.

***

I am impatient as several countries have gone ahead of us. I am restless to take my country ahead.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App