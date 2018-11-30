PM Modi at BRICS informal meet: Terrorism, financial crimes pose biggest threats to world

Identifying terrorism, radicalism and financial frauds as the major threats to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BRICS nations to join forces against the menace of black money.

“Terrorism and radicalism are a threat to the world, those who commit financial crimes are also a big threat. We have to work together against black money,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI. He was participating in the BRICS leaders’ informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The prime minister also underlined that BRICS nations have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations. “This is the reason we have come together for BRICS,” Modi told his fellow BRICS nations.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism.

BRICS as an engine of global growth. In his first of the many engagements today, PM @narendramodi participated at #BRICS Leaders’ Informal Meeting on the margins of #G20Summit. Reaffirmed India's commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism. pic.twitter.com/wdBKX8iY6z — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2018

Subsequently, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of G-20 summit in Buenos Aires and said he had a productive discussion with the Chinese President.

Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/DZKRQdLNPF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, Modi had met with the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and discussed India’s uniting role in addressing climate change globally, with specific reference to the forthcoming COP24 meeting in Katowice, Poland. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the main topic of Prime Minister Modi’s discussion with the UN chief was the forthcoming COP24 climate change meeting in Katowice, Poland from December 3.

“The Secretary-General has said India plays a major role in climate change negotiations. He acknowledged that Prime Minister had taken a number of concrete steps towards addressing climate change,” Gokhale said. “He mentioned the International Solar Alliance. The Secretary-General also said that when he was in Delhi last month he had seen for himself the manner in which other campaigns the prime minister had led including the Swachh Bharat campaign having an impact on the environment,” he said.

Modi had also met with Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman on the sidelines of the Summit. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to boost economic, cultural and energy ties, besides ways to enhance investment in technology, renewable energy and food security. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Had a fruitful interaction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed multiple aspects of India-Saudi Arabia relations and ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties.”