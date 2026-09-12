PM Modi at BRICS summit: Dismantle ‘pyramid of privilege’ to make Global South a ‘rule-shaper’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (Foreign Ministry via AP)

Underlining that the BRICS summit is “coming of age”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday pitched for a greater role for the developing countries in global decision-making architecture. He said the Global South should move from being a “rule-taker” to “rule-shaper”.

Addressing the opening session of BRICS, PM Modi said the current global decision-making architecture looks like a “pyramid” – those at the top are making the decisions and are powerful, and those at the bottom are the ones affected and have no powers and leverage.

He observed that the “pyramid of privilege” should be transformed into a “platform of partnership”.

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He also said BRICS has assumed its identity and is moving forward “through consensus”.