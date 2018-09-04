Governments are toppled by people, not Maoists: Shiv Sena

“Modi will not engage in such adventure. Had these Maoists possessed power to topple governments, they would not have lost control in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. The police should control their tongue and work or else Modi and BJP will be ridiculed,” the Sena said. “Modi will not engage in such adventure. Had these Maoists possessed power to topple governments, they would not have lost control in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. The police should control their tongue and work or else Modi and BJP will be ridiculed,” the Sena said.

Shiv Sena on Monday criticised the BJP government over its claim that the arrested rights activists were involved in an alleged Maoist plot to topple the administration. “The government should stop making such foolish statements. Who will throw you out of power? Manmohan Singh-led government was not taken down by Maoists or Naxals, but by the people. At present, the governments are thrown out of power in a democratic way,” the BJP ally said in an editorial published in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

The editorial further talked about the police’s claim that Maoists were plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi’s security is so tough that not even a sparrow can fly over his head,” it said adding that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were fearless and they paid price for it.

“Modi will not engage in such adventure. Had these Maoists possessed power to topple governments, they would not have lost control in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. The police should control their tongue and work or else Modi and BJP will be ridiculed,” the Sena said. On August 28, the Pune Police raided the homes of activists and lawyers in several states and arrested five – Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navlakha in Delhi. They were held in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra in January.

