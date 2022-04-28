At Assam Peace rally, PM Modi says finding solutions for state border disputes

With the “spirit of sabka saath, sabka vikaas”, the Central government is finding solutions for border-related issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Assam on Thursday. The recent agreement between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve a 50-year-old border dispute would serve as encouragement for other states, the prime minister added.

Addressing the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Diphu, Assam. https://t.co/l1UfNfgd9c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades. PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP’s “double engine” government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

Laying the foundation stone for a number of projects relating to healthcare and education in Diphu, Karbi Anglong, the Prime Minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the BJP government and several local parties to ensure “peace and development”. “Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020,” PM Modi said.

Addressing a ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in the northeastern state, PM Modi also pointed out how the Centre has revoked the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from 23 districts in the Assam for “better law and order”. “We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)