On PM Modi’s article, Hurriyat says G20 policy can work wonders if adopted in Kashmir

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newspaper article on India assuming the G20 presidency, Hurriyat Conference said Monday “what wonders would it do for the whole region if the same approach is adopted in dealing with the lingering Kashmir conflict”.

The political platform of separatists in Kashmir led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the “oppression and coercion” will not live long and demanded unconditional release of political prisoners, activists, journalists, and youth—including its incarcerated chairman Farooq, who is under house detention since August 2019.

C Raja Mohan writes | India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South

“In an article written for newspapers while taking over the G20 presidency, PM Mr Modi called India the ‘mother of democracy’ seeking a global leadership role and outlining its policy as one in which ‘challenges …be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together’, talking of ‘healing, harmony and hope’ as the approach,” Hurriyat said in a statement Monday. “What wonders would it do for the whole region if the same approach be adopted in dealings with the lingering Kashmir conflict”.

The Hurriyat Conference said the Kashmir dispute would have to be resolved, sooner or later, through peaceful negotiations. “The policies based on oppression and coercion are short-lived and cannot alter the facts of history,” Hurriyat emphasised in its statement. “The problems and disputes have to be resolved sooner or later and peaceful negotiations provide the best option”.

Hurriyat expressed concern over the “plight of prisoners” and called for their release saying it would lead to an atmosphere of reconciliation. “APHC [All Parties Hurriyat Conference] once again reiterates the call for the unconditional release of all political prisoners, activists, journalists and youth including its chairman, which will lead to creating a favourable environment for reconciliation and resolution of issues,” the Hurriyat statement said. “APHC salutes the courage and determination of its chairman who is patiently and with dignity enduring this incarceration, which can only be called vindictive, and the assault on all his fundamental human rights, for standing firm on his principled political stand with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and peace in subcontinent”.

Hurriyat said the house arrest of Mirwaiz is extra judicial, a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of a person and is in complete violation of the Human Rights Convention of which India is a signatory as well as the General assembly and Human Rights Council. “It is also a violation of Articles 14,19, and 21 of the Constitution of India,” it added.