Here’s why PM Modi apologised to Senator John Cornyn’s wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday apologised to Senator John Cornyn’s wife as the US lawmaker was busy attending “Howdy Modi!” on her birthday.

Advertising

In a video tweeted out by the Prime Minister’s office, Modi is seen addressing Cornyn’s wife Sandy, and saying, “I would like to say sorry because today is your birthday and your great life partner is with me so naturally, you must be jealous today.” The video also shows him wishing her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead, while her 67-year-old husband smiles standing next to Modi.

The couple has been married for 40 years with two daughters. Cornyn was among a number of prominent attendees of the mega diaspora event, “Howdy Modi!”, in Houston on Sunday. PM Modi addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans, at the event where US President Donald Trump was also in the attendance.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Trump said under Modi’s leadership the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India. “Our relationship today is stronger than ever before and we are grounded in the commitment to democracy,” he added.

PM Modi too endorsed Trump for a second term in White House, saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the event.