PM Modi announces launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ on September 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday informed that the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ will commence on September 15 and asked people to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary this year by being a part of the Clean India movement. “The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!” tweeted Modi.

PM Modi further said, “At 9:30 AM on 15th, we shall come together and mark the commencement of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’ I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin.”

The prime minister also said that the Swachh Bharat Mission completes four years of being a historic mass movement on Bapu’s anniversary. “On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!” he said in a series of tweets.

“In the past four years, people from across the country have come forward to fulfil Bapu’s dream of clean India and have sometimes done more than their capability to make this movement successful. And this is because of them that in these years, 8.5 crores of toilets, which is not a small number, have been made across the country. Today, 90 per cent of Indians are using toilets. Before 2014, only 40 per cent of Indians had the access to toilets,” PM Modi added.

Talking about the success of the Swaccha Bharat Mission till now, PM Modi said, “Today, more than 4.25 lakhs of Villages, 430 Zilas, 2800 Cities and towns, and 19 states have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). You will feel happy to know that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that almost 3 lakhs of minors have probably survived only by using toilets after the Swaccha Bharat Mission.”

Modi further said: “I urge all people of our country, including schoolchildren, college students, women, NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra, self-help organisations, housing societies, government officials, widely popular faces of our country, and even media groups to start planning for the day from now.”

