PM Modi announces 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens

Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi fly kites at National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi fly kites at National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens and invited them to visit India to experience the Indian culture and ‘New India’, while addressing a gathering at the Jakarta Convention Centre in the Indonesian capital.

“Not only do the names of our nations rhyme but also there is a distinct rhythm in the India-Indonesia friendship,” Modi told the Indian diaspora. “We will grant free of cost visa for Indonesian citizens for travel of up to 30 days,” he added.

PM Modi, who arrived in Jakarta last night on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, one of the presidential palaces in Indonesia.

Modi invited the Indonesian citizens to attend and experience the Kumbh to be held next year in Prayag, Allahabad.

Along with witnessing the Indian culture and ‘New India’, Modi requested the gathering and the citizens of Indonesia to make a habit of visiting India and experience how India has been changing.

Modi categorised the government’s priority into corruption free India, citizen-centric and development friendly. Adding to that, he said on how India’s focus has progressed from ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to ‘Ease of Living’.

“And my friends living in Indonesia, these are happening, laws are the same, officers are the same, offices are the same, tables and chairs are the same, only the government has changed and the country is changing,” Modi said.

Stating that “more than 9,000 start-ups” have been registered in the past two-and-a-half years, Modi apprised the gathering that second largest start-up ecosystem of the world is built in India. He vouched to make a ‘New India’ by 2022, celebrating India’s 75 years of independence.

“Our government, has been preparing India according to the need and expectations of the 21st century,” he said.

Modi praised the people of Bali and Surabaya for rescuing thousands of Indian tourists who were stranded in these places during the volcano eruption in 2017 and ensuring their safe return.

“For this human act, I praise you with all my heart and I thank you. Showing such gestures of human values have been an integral part of India. We are living this with the same spirit in India,” Modi said.

Giving examples of the earthquake in Nepal or the flood in Sri Lanka, Modi also lauded India, as one of the countries which, always lends a helping hand during calamities

“There is a sensitive government in New Delhi which does not see the colour of the passport. For us, an Indian is important. And in times of calamities, in the last four years in different places, we have rescued and brought back more than 90,000 people without seeing the colour of their passports,” Modi said.

