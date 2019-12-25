PM Modi, Amit Shah trying to confuse, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee at rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Banerjee at rally in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee led another rally to protest the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC in Kolkata on Tuesday and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister of making “contradictory statements on NRC”.

“The Prime Minister is saying that there has been no discussion or proposal on the (nationwide implementation of) NRC. But a few days ago, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said NRC would be carried out across the country. The statements are contradictory. We wonder who is speaking the truth. They are trying to create confusion,” Banerjee said.

“Whatever we have been saying is in public domain. Whatever the BJP has said is in public domain, too. It is for people to decide,” the TMC chief said.

Questioning the Prime Minister’s claim on detention centres, the West Bengal CM said, “Detention camps have been built in Assam, where the BJP is in power. Here, in Bengal, no detention camp was built and will never be built.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App