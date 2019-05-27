Toggle Menu
PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-amit-shah-to-visit-varanasi-today-5749626/

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today

The PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple around 9.30 am and party workers in Varanasi have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a road show.

In Mumbai, saffron combine won 31 out of 36 Assembly pockets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Amit Shah arrive at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

AFTER WINNING from Varanasi constituency with a bigger margin of 4.79 lakh votes this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left for Varanasi Sunday to oversee the arrangements.

The PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple around 9.30 am and party workers in Varanasi have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a road show.

Local leaders said arrangements were being made to shower flower petals on him en route. He will later address party workers at Trade Facility Centre.

Modi, who had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.71 lakh votes against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had contested from Varanasi then. This time, Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Himanta Biswa Sarma: ‘We’ve plateaued in NE... Other seats have almost 100% minority population’
2 Rajasthan results: Congress restricted to just 16 out of Assembly’s 200 seats in Lok Sabha polls
3 ‘Rahul was frank in his assessment... unhappy with lack of support from senior leaders’