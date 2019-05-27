PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today

AFTER WINNING from Varanasi constituency with a bigger margin of 4.79 lakh votes this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left for Varanasi Sunday to oversee the arrangements.

The PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple around 9.30 am and party workers in Varanasi have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a road show.

Local leaders said arrangements were being made to shower flower petals on him en route. He will later address party workers at Trade Facility Centre.

Modi, who had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.71 lakh votes against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had contested from Varanasi then. This time, Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav.