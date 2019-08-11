Rajinikanth hails removal of Article 370, likens Modi, Shah to ‘Krishna and Arjuna’

Superstar Rajnikanth on Sunday lauded the Centre for abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and likened the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “Krishna and Arjuna”.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off,” he said while speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Chennai.

Comparing the combination of PM Modi and Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna, the actor said, “We don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna.” The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

Last week, the Centre had revoked the provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, said the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir will end terrorism and enable the progress of the region.

“I was firm that Article 370 should be removed…. after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development,” he said.