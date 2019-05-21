Toggle Menu
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet Union ministers to thank them for ‘service to nation’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-amit-shah-bjp-ministers-nda-meeting-5741020/

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet Union ministers to thank them for ‘service to nation’

The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for "their service to the nation" ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah with Union ministers at the party HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at a meeting hosted by party president Amit Shah at its headquarters.

The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for “their service to the nation” ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.

BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for ‘their service to the nation’. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.

Some ministers from BJP allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, were also present.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The saffron camp has expressed confidence that the NDA will emerge victorious, with the exit polls too forecasting a return of the Modi government. Shah is also hosting a dinner for BJP leaders and allies later in the evening.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chit fund case: SC refuses urgent listing of Rajeev Kumar's plea for further protection from arrest
2 Madhya Pradesh govt to reopen 12-year-old murder case against Pragya Thakur
3 Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig calls KC Venugopal a 'buffoon', slapped with showcause notice