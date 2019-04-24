The way Twinkle targets me there must be peace in your family life: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar

During Narendra Modi’s “candid and non-political” chat with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar Wednesday, one of the topics that came up for discussion was if the prime minister actively followed people and their conversations on Twitter.

Modi stumped the Bollywood actor by saying that his wife Twinkle Khanna often criticises him on Twitter, drawing peals of laughter from Kumar.

“I follow you (Akshay Kumar) and Twinkle Khanna ji on Twitter. Sometimes I feel since she vents all her anger on me on Twitter. From the way she targets me, I understand there must be peace in your family life. So this is how I have been of use to you,” PM Modi quipped.

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

The prime minister also revealed that he met Twinkle Khanna’s grandfather Chunnibhai Kapadia many years ago during an event in Mumbai.

Hours after the interview was aired, Twinkle, known for her liberal views and her column in a daily under the banner of Mrs Funnybones, said the prime minister was not only aware of her existence but also follows her work and articles.

“I have a rather positive way of looking at this – Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work,” Twinkle tweeted.

When asked about the various memes on him doing rounds on Twitter, PM Modi said he enjoyed them from its creative aspect. “I enjoy them. I look less at Modi; I look at the creativity. The biggest benefit of social media to me is that I can understand the common man’s thoughts,” he said.