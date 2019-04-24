Cong on PM’s chat with Akshay : ‘Failed politician’ looking for alternative job in Bollywood

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interview to actor Akshay Kumar, the Congress on Wednesday said it seems a “failed politician” who is about to be rejected by the people on May 23 is looking for alternative employment in Bollywood.

The Congress’s jibe at Modi came after channels aired the Prime Minister’s interview with the Bollywood star, who described it as a “candid and completely non-political” chat.

Reacting to the interview, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Akshay Kumar ji is a great actor and we like him. He is a very successful actor. An unsuccessful politician who has decimated India’s economy, who has decimated India’s jobs, who has made life hell for India’s farmers and the poor, is now trying to become a better actor than Akshay Kumar ji.”

“It seems a failed politician who is about to be rejected on May 23, 2019, is looking for an alternative employment avenue in Bollywood, but I don’t think so, a failed politician like Modi ji will be a successful actor in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar will remain Akshay Kumar,” he told reporters.

To another question on the interview, Surjewala said Prime Minister Modi is trying to “become a better actor than Akshay Kumar but he has again failed miserably like he has failed India”.

Asked about Modi’s remarks in the interview that other prime ministers left early, but he works till 11 pm, Surjewala asked if he used to work in the Prime Minister’s Office or he used to do PM’s scheduling. Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister makes a joke of everything.

“You looted the entire currency of this country and were clapping and laughing during demonetisation. Is the PM’s job to make fun of people, make fun of institutions, make fun of people whom the country feels proud of, or will he do some work also,” he said.

In the interview, which aimed to unveil “some lesser known facts” about Modi, the prime minister touched upon various aspects of his childhood and his journey before he came to power.