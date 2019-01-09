Toggle Menu
PM in Agra LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive soon, inaugurate Gangajal Projecthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-agra-live-updates-gangajal-project-5530258/

PM in Agra LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive soon, inaugurate Gangajal Project

PM in Agra LIVE Updates: "The Gangajal Project pertaining to water supply will be inaugurated. It will improve the water supply, benefiting Agra residents and tourists. Projects relating to health, sanitation, education will also be inaugurated," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi attacks Congress: Not just Election Commission, party humiliated Army, CAG
PM in Agra LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a host of projects in Agra. (File photo)

PM in Agra LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Agra shortly to inaugurate a number of projects, including the Gangajal Project that will improve the water supply in the city. “Projects relating to health, sanitation, education will also be inaugurated,” he tweeted. Modi’s Agra visit comes a day after the Union Cabinet gave its approval for 10% reservation for economically backward upper caste. It assumes significance as caste equations in Uttar Pradesh have always played a major role in shaping electoral fortunes.

Earlier in the day, Modi launched a slew of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. Addressing a rally, PM Modi said that smooth passage of the quota bill in the Lok Sabha was a strong answer by the Parliament to those spreading lies. The PM also raked up the VVIP chopper case and alleged that middleman Christian Michel was lobbying for Rafale’s rivals in the deal. “The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the (Rafale) deal,” he said.

Live Blog

PM Modi to inaugurate host of projects in Agra. Follow LIVE Updates here

Two lakh supporters expected to be present at PM Modi's rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive rally at Kothi Meena Bazar ground, where around two lakh supporters are expected to be present. BJP has put up hoardings of the prime minister all over the city. According to police, 4,000 constables, 70 women constables, 250 sub-inspectors, 30 women sub-inspectors, 70 inspectors, 35 circle officers, 15 superintendents of police, 10 IPS officers and 10 companies of paramilitary forces and provincial armed constabulary along with military personnel would be deployed for the PM's security.

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Solapur on Wednesday. (Twitter)

In Solapur, PM Narendra Modi launched four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and also laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Modi said the 'chowkidar' has embarked on a campaign to root-out corruption cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly. "The 'chowkidar' can pick a wrongdoer even in darkness," he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RLD demands six Lok Sabha seats in UP alliance
2 'Constitution is being derailed': Congress MLA in Kerala defies party stand to oppose economic reservation bill
3 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP