PM in Agra LIVE Updates: Modi to arrive soon, inaugurate Gangajal Project

PM in Agra LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Agra shortly to inaugurate a number of projects, including the Gangajal Project that will improve the water supply in the city. “Projects relating to health, sanitation, education will also be inaugurated,” he tweeted. Modi’s Agra visit comes a day after the Union Cabinet gave its approval for 10% reservation for economically backward upper caste. It assumes significance as caste equations in Uttar Pradesh have always played a major role in shaping electoral fortunes.

Earlier in the day, Modi launched a slew of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. Addressing a rally, PM Modi said that smooth passage of the quota bill in the Lok Sabha was a strong answer by the Parliament to those spreading lies. The PM also raked up the VVIP chopper case and alleged that middleman Christian Michel was lobbying for Rafale’s rivals in the deal. “The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the (Rafale) deal,” he said.