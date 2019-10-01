PM Modi: After US visit, realise world is looking at India with great expectations

Stating that the US media widely reported his praise of Tamil as the world’s oldest language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that after the visit he has “realised that the world is looking up to India with great expectations”.

Modi’s words, made during his visit to Chennai on Saturday to address two separate events, come days after Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah’s “request” that if people learn a second language they they should learn Hindi, had kicked up a storm in Tamil Nadu, with opposition DMK alleging that the BJP-led Union government wants to impose the language on non-Hindi-speaking states.

Addressing people who received him at the Chennai airport, Modi said that he spoke in Tamil to the Indian community in the US and said that Tamil is the world’s oldest language. “It was widely reported in all US media,” he added.

He also said it is “our responsibility to make India a great nation and make sure that we meet expectations of the international community”.

Addressing a gathering at Singapore-India Hackathon 2019, Modi hailed India’s innovations and said the country is committed to create homegrown solutions for global applications. Stating that India is poised to become a $5-trillion economy and innovation and start-ups will play a crucial role in that, he said encouraging innovation and incubation is important, as there is a need for easy solutions to solve India’s problems and make life easier for the people.

The event was held at the IIT Research Park, where the Prime Minister distributed awards for winners of the event. Over the last five years, he said, India has given a great emphasis on innovation and incubation. “India promotes the culture of innovation. Now we are giving exposure to modern technologies,” he said.

Modi said encouraging incubation and innovation to find cost-effective solutions will benefit not only India but even the “poorest and most deprived people, no matter where they live”.

He made a special mention of a particular research project of a camera technology that can detect who is paying attention in a room. Speaking in a lighter vein, the Prime Minister said he specially liked the idea since it may be useful for Parliamentarians — “I will talk to the Speaker (in Lok Sabha).. I am sure it will be very useful for him,” he said, inviting laughter.

Addressing IIT-Madras students at the 56th convocation event later, Modi said he saw an optimism about “new India” during his meetings in the US recently. He told the students that they are graduating at a time when the entire world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.