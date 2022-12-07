‘RS biggest strength of country, will be torchbearer of world in achieving SDGs’: PM Modi

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha at the onset of the Winter Session of Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Parliament will be a “torchbearer” of the world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha,” PM Modi said.

Welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that he will uphold democratic values in this post. “Our Vice President is a Kisan Putra and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with Jawans and Kisans,” said the PM.

Modi also said President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind too belonged to the marginalised sections of society.

In his address to welcome the new Chairman of the Upper House, Modi said Dhankhar has great knowledge of legal matters with more than three decades of experience as an advocate.

The prime minister also said the Winter Session of Parliament is being held at a time when India is beginning the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and assuming the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

Appealing to party leaders to refrain from disrupting Parliament proceedings, PM Modi said he was told by young MPs that multiple adjournments hampered their learning. “When I unofficially met MPs of almost all political parties in past few days, they said that when ruckus takes place in the House and it gets adjourned, it affects MPs,” PM Modi said while speaking to reporters before the first day of the session.

Advertisement

“Even Opposition MPs say they don’t get to speak in debates, House gets adjourned and they suffer losses. I think all floor leaders and party leaders will understand this pain of the MPs,” he added.

During the session, efforts will be made to take important decisions and to create new opportunities to take the country forward amid the current global situation, the Prime Minister elaborated.

He also highlighted the importance of India’s G20 Presidency. “The G20 Summit isn’t just a diplomatic event. It’s an opportunity to display India’s capability before the world,” PM Modi explained. “Such a large country, mother of democracy, such diversity, such capability — it’s an opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its capability to world.”

Advertisement

The three-week-long Winter Session of Parliament will begin Wednesday and the first week is expected to be a heated one. The Opposition has identified a raft of issues including the alleged misuse of investigation agencies to corner the government which has lined up 16 new Bills for consideration and passage. On the legislative agenda of the government would be 25 Bills – 16 of them new, seven pending ones and two finance Bills. The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29.

(With PTI inputs)