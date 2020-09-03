PM Modi delivers keynote address at third summit of US India Strategic & Partnership Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. (Source: Narendra Modi/YouTube)

Addressing the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday recounted the country’s efforts in dealing with the Covid pandemic, saying the “country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world.”

Speaking on US-India relations in the current challenging environment, Modi said, “When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It is testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat have already addressed the virtual summit on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday respectively.

Speaking at the interactive online session today, Rawat referred to China’s incursions in Ladakh and said the country’s armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in “best suitable ways”. “Of late, India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways,” Rawat was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said both India and US have sorted out “most” of the issues and are now exploring the option of inking a limited trade pact before the American Presidential elections in November.

Being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders, the summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.