India takes a new path as it completes 75 years of Independence: PM Modi at Red Fort

Updated: August 15, 2022 8:43:44 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech at the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day saying that it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength.
Modi congratulated India on the completion on 75 years of Independence.
“In this fight for Independence, struggle has continued in every corner of India.”
PM raised examples of freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Rajguru. He also paid a tribute to Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore among others for awakening India’s consciousness.
“In the last 75 years, those who have died for the country including soldiers, police officials should be remembered and praised today.”
Modi said, “During ‘Azadi Mahotsav’, we remembered many national heroes. On August 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today is the day to remember the citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in the last 75 years.”
Modi added, “India is the mother of democracy. The nation has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its 75-year journey.”
Talking about India’s journey over the last 75 years, Modi said, “Amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows we have reached where we could with everyone’s effort. In 2014, citizens gave me the responsibility of being the first person born after independence to have the opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort.”
Speaking on the success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Modi said that the campaign was an example of the nation coming together to celebrate the country.
Urging Indians to take five pledges to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters for the next 25 years until 2047, Modi said, “In coming years, we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; second, erase all traces of servitude; third, be proud of our legacy; fourth, strength of unity and fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers.”
Modi said, “When we are connected to our roots, then only we can fly high; when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world.”
Calling for keeping “India first”, Modi said it would pave a way for a united nation.
Praising citizens of the country, Modi also called for the need to be “Atmanirbhar”.
Modi also urged the country to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women.
