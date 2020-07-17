Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: PM delivers virtual keynote address at UN ECOSOC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly last year at the United Nations headquarters. (File/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly last year at the United Nations headquarters. (File/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PM Narendra Modi Address to UN Today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

“In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries,” the Prime Minister said in his address.

Modi is delivering the keynote address at the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC. The Prime Minister is speaking at the valedictory session along with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The theme of this year’s High-Level Segment is ‘Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary’.