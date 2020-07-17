Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: PM delivers virtual keynote address at UN ECOSOC

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
PM Modi Speech Today, PM Narendra Modi Address to UN Today LIVE Updates: PM Modi delivers the keynote address at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 8:30:54 pm
PM Narendra Modi Address to UN Today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

“In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries,” the Prime Minister said in his address.

Modi is delivering the keynote address at the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC. The Prime Minister is speaking at the valedictory session along with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The theme of this year’s High-Level Segment is ‘Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary’.

20:27 (IST)17 Jul 2020
In joint fight against Covid, India has extended medical assistance to 150 countries: PM Modi in UN address

In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council Session, 2020, via video conference

20:10 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on 8.30 address the United Nations at the High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month.

India last month was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council on Wednesday for a two-year term. India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the elections for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council.

The theme of this year’s High-Level Segment is ‘Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary’. Held on an annual basis, the High-level Segment represents the culmination of the ECOSOC’s annual cycle of work and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from Government, the private sector, civil society and academia.

“Against the backdrop of a changing international environment and the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the multilateral agenda through strong multilateral leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and an enhanced focus on global public goods”, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a statement.

This year’s theme also resonates with India’s priority for its Security Council tenure in which New Delhi has called for reformed multilateralism in a post-COVID-19 world.

