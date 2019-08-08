‘Article 370 didn’t give anything except separatism’: 10 quotes from PM Modi’s speech

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday addressed the nation defending his government’s decision to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He said the provision has not given anything except separatism, corruption and family rule to the state, and Pakistan has used it as a tool to spread terrorism.

“If things improve with time, the Valley might not remain a union territory always and the people will be able to choose their own representatives soon,” said PM Modi in his televised address to the nation.

The Prime Minister spoke extensively about the Valley’s future and said a new era has begun in the newly-created union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — and the country has taken a “historic” decision. Follow LIVE updates here

Here are some top quotes from his address:

* “If things improve, J&K doesn’t have to be UT always. Ladakh will remain UT. There will be Assembly elections in J&K. People of J&K will choose their own representatives. Your representative will be elected by you and from among you.”

* “People didn’t even know the benefits that accrued due to Article 370. Article 370 and Article 35A dragged Jammu and Kashmir towards terrorism, dynastic politics and graft.”

* “Article 370 and Article 35 (A) did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule. Pakistan used Article 370 as a tool to spread terrorism; over 42,000 people died.”

* “People in Jammu and Kashmir will not face any difficulty in celebrating Eid. I assure you things will return to normal.”

* “I am confident that people of Jammu and Kashmir will defeat separatism with new energy and new hope. Patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against Pakistan’s conspiracy of terrorism and separatism.”

* “New era has begun in J&K and Ladakh. Country has taken a historic decision. Dreams of many of our leaders have been fulfilled. It was a dream of Sardar Patel, S P Mookerjee, B R Ambedkar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of people.”

* “J&K labourers did not benefit from the laws. Laws for SC/ST did not apply there. J&K women did not have the same rights as others. All J&K workers will now get employments benefits. Over 1.5 crore people of J and K were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country. State govt employees including police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union Territories”

* “Decades of dynastic politics deprived youth in Jammu and Kashmir of leadership opportunities. Impact of good governance and development is now visible in J and K under central administration.”