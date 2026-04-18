PM Modi to address nation at 8.30pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8.30pm on Saturday. This comes a day after a bill to implement women’s reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Under the Bill, seats in the Lok Sabha were to be increased from 543 to to 816 to “operationalise” the women’s reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the NDA could not muster the numbers.