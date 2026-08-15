Highlights of PM Modi’s speech at Red Fort: ‘Historic day for Vande Mataram’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered at the event.

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister’s speech, updated in real time – please refresh for latest updates:

Today, it is a historic moment for all of us. After 80 years, Vande Mataram was sung at the Red Fort for the first time on the occassion of Independence Day.

We will strive towards making a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. This is collective resonance of more than 140 crore nationals.

Internet users, consumers increased by 4%; digital transactions rose by 100%. Every year, we provided direct water supply and gas connection. We achieved these fiats within the last decade. This tells us that we are on our path to make our country a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

We should strive towards making a country self-reliant. We need to protect our own interests and thereby ‘Make in India’ campaign stands out.

Critical minerals, energy security, and data centres are evolving demands of our time. By 2047, we aim to generate 100 Gw of nuclear power and get 5 new nuclear reactors.

The Prime Minister proceeded to the Red Fort ramparts and hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He then received a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.