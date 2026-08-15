Highlights of PM Modi’s speech at Red Fort: ‘Historic day for Vande Mataram’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered at the event.
Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister’s speech, updated in real time – please refresh for latest updates:
The Prime Minister proceeded to the Red Fort ramparts and hoisted the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He then received a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 80th Independence Day. In a post on X, he said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. This year’s celebrations marks 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.