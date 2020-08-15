Necessary to prepare ourselves to make India self-reliant, says PM Modi in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressed the nation on its 74th Independence Day from ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday is addressing the nation on its 74th Independence Day from ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital. The Prime Minister began his speech with paying respect to freedom fighters and the armed forces. He also praised those fighting against the novel coronavirus from the frontlines. Modi highlighted the importance to make India self-reliant, saying it was not just a word but should be a “mantra” for the people.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech

*We are going through a unique situation because of coronavirus pandemic. We will achieve victory over coronavirus with resolve of people of the country*

*All attempts were made to root our cultures and traditions in past

*India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle

*It is necessary for us to prepare ourselves to make India self-reliant

*In midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians’ resolve to become ‘self-reliant’; this is not a word but mantra for all people

*While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process

*India’s share in world economy should increase, for which we have to be self-reliant

*For how long India will export raw materials and import finished products; country has to become self-reliant.

*We have to go beyond reducing our imports.

*Mindset today should be ‘vocal for local’.

*I am confident that measures like opening up space sector will generate many new employment opportunities for our youth

*FDI inflows have risen by 18 per cent in last year

*Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity

*Today, many big companies of world are turning to India

*We have to move forward with mantra of ‘Make in India’ as well as ‘Make for World’

*About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring new revolution in infrastructure

*We have to remove silos and entire country has to move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure

*About Rs 90,000 crore directly transferred to bank accounts of poor; over 80 crore people provided free foodgrains

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd