PM Modi hails corona warriors at 74th Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 74th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Independence Day address by paying tributes to the frontline ‘corona warriors’ and said these warriors had lived up to the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ by serving the people of the country selflessly. Follow I-Day celebrations LIVE updates

“We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today. Coronavirus has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them,” he said at the 74th Independence Day celebrations. Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

“We will achieve victory over this coronavirus with the resolve of people of country,” he added.

He also paid his tributes to the people who lost their fight during coronavirus pandemic and extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. “I extend my condolences to families that have lost loved ones in this battle,” he said.

Over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials, and media personnel were invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.

The Modi 2.0 government is now into its second year and is in the midst of carrying out wide-ranging economic reforms to boost the economy, which has been hit hard by Covid-19.

