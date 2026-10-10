PM Modi to inaugurate 5 Amrit Bharat stations, dedicate Rs 750 crore rail projects in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate five redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations and dedicate the Karaikal-Peralam railway line and three rail flyovers to the nation during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday (October 11, 2026).

These railway projects, worth around Rs 750 crore, is set to improve passenger facilities, strengthen rail connectivity and increase the capacity of the rail network in the state.

The five redeveloped stations have been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a total cost of over Rs 70 crore. The 23-km Karaikal-Peralam railway line has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore, while the three rail flyovers have been built for over Rs 120 crore.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Passengers to get modern facilities at these 5 Amrit Bharat stations

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Southern Railway, the five stations to be inaugurated are Ambasamudram, Palani, Namakkal, Paramakkudi and Vellore Cantonment. The redevelopment work includes improvements to station buildings, waiting areas, platforms, parking facilities and passenger information systems.

The stations have also been equipped with facilities to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, including ramps, lifts and accessible toilets at designated locations.

Ambasamudram railway station

Located in Tirunelveli district on the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section, Ambasamudram station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 13 crore. The station serves as a rail gateway to tourist attractions such as Papanasam, Agasthiyar Falls and Manimuthar Falls and Dam, situated near the Western Ghats.

The redevelopment includes a renovated station facade, a new entrance porch, covered parking, improved waiting halls and platform shelters. A new six-metre-wide foot overbridge, two lifts on the existing foot overbridge and upgraded passenger information systems have also been provided. Facilities for persons with disabilities include ramps with handrails, accessible toilets and booking counters.

Story continues below this ad

Redeveloped Ambasamudram railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Ambasamudram railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Palani railway station

Palani station in Dindigul district has been redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 20 crore. Located on the Dindigul-Pollachi section, it serves as an important rail gateway for devotees visiting the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

The station attracts pilgrims throughout the year, particularly during festivals such as Thai Poosam and Panguni Uthiram. The redevelopment includes a renovated station building, a new entrance arch, covered parking, an upgraded waiting hall and toilet block, and improvements to the booking counter and concourse.

A new six-metre-wide foot overbridge, lifts, platform shelters and passenger information systems have also been provided. Accessibility features and artwork reflecting local culture form part of the upgrades.

Namakkal railway station

Namakkal station in Salem division has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 17 crore. Located on the Salem–Karur section, it serves an important commercial and transport centre known for its temples, historic rock formations and access to the Kolli Hills.

Story continues below this ad

The station building has been renovated and expanded, with an improved entrance, waiting hall, executive lounge and two booking counters.

The circulating area has been widened, and parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been improved. Platforms have been upgraded with tactile tiles, granite surfaces, shelters and LED lighting.

A new six-metre-wide foot overbridge with lifts, passenger information displays and accessible facilities has also been provided.

Paramakkudi railway station

Paramakkudi station in Ramanathapuram district has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Located on the Madurai-Manamadurai-Rameswaram route, it serves as an important rail gateway for passengers travelling towards Rameswaram.

Story continues below this ad

The station is a key transport point for Paramakkudi, one of the district’s major towns and commercial centres. The redevelopment includes an improved station facade, a new entrance arch, wider vehicle lanes, a separate pedestrian pathway and around 1,250 square metres of covered parking.

A new waiting hall, upgraded toilets, an improved booking counter and concourse, and a new six-metre-wide foot overbridge are among the other additions. Lifts, upgraded platform surfaces, shelters and passenger information systems have also been provided.

The project also incorporates local art and cultural elements. The improved connectivity and facilities are expected to benefit passengers and support the town’s handloom sector.

Vellore Cantonment railway station

Vellore Cantonment station in Vellore city has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Located on the Katpadi-Villupuram section, the station serves passengers travelling for healthcare, education, tourism and business.

Story continues below this ad

The redevelopment includes an improved station facade, a new portico, an upgraded approach road, pedestrian pathways and better parking facilities.

The waiting hall has been improved, with a reserved lounge and retiring room. Other additions include an upgraded booking office and concourse, a new toilet block and platform shelters.

Passenger amenities include coach guidance displays, train arrival and departure information boards, public announcement systems and digital clocks. Accessibility facilities have also been provided.

Also Read | Vande Bharat train manufactured in Punjab completes 180 kmph trial on Mathura-Nagda section

Karaikal-Peralam railway line to boost connectivity

The Karaikal–Peralam new railway line will provide a direct rail link between Karaikal and the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur railway corridor. It will improve connectivity for passengers travelling in the region.

Story continues below this ad

The project is also important for freight movement as it provides rail connectivity to Karaikal Port. This is expected to facilitate the movement of commodities such as coal, fertilisers and food grains to industries and markets.

The new line is expected to support regional trade and economic activity while improving access to religious and tourist destinations, including the famous Saneeswarar Temple at Thirunallar.

Three rail flyovers to ease congestion

The Prime Minister will also dedicate three rail flyovers built at a total cost of over Rs 120 crore. The projects are aimed at improving train movement, increasing line capacity and reducing congestion on busy railway routes.

They are also expected to ease congestion at level crossings in Coimbatore and surrounding areas, reducing waiting times for road users and improving commuter safety. By allowing trains to move more smoothly, the flyovers will help improve the operational efficiency of the railway network.